Biz 'Bite:' Idaho National Laboratory spends nearly $400M with small businesses (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho National Laboratory spends nearly $400M with small businesses (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 13, 2023 0

Idaho National Laboratory (INL) has reported another exceptional year working with small businesses. Part of INL’s stewardship is to partner with small businesses to help start and grow companies, and 2022 was one for the books. In fiscal year 2022, INL spent $399 million with small businesses – a 25% increase from the previous year. The ...

