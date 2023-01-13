Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press January 13, 2023 0

Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it. Inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier, the government said Thursday. It was the sixth straight year-over-year slowdown, down ...

