Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Verizon upgrades Silver Valley cell sites (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 18, 2023 0

Verizon engineers recently completed an upgrade to the cell sites serving the Silver Valley area of northern Idaho, a project said to double the amount of data cell sites can process, which means more customers can connect to the network at the same time and do more when connected. For this upgrade, Verizon engineers deployed fiber ...

