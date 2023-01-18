Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Idaho National Laboratory to potentially exceed projected growth of 2,800 new hires (access required)

Idaho National Laboratory to potentially exceed projected growth of 2,800 new hires (access required)

By: Chloe Baul January 18, 2023 0

At the end of 2022, Idaho National Laboratory (INL) announced a workforce forecast that is projecting significant growth over the next five years. The five-year forecast indicates a need for over 2,800 new employees. This will include over 600 openings for engineering positions and about 750 openings for technicians and trades. To help fill these positions, INL ...

