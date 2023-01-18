Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Melchert joins OEC (access required)

Melchert joins OEC (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 18, 2023 0

OEC is welcoming Mikayla Melchert to its team of workplace consultants. Melchert is a Boise State University graduate with experience in marketing at Lovevery and project management at Matter Made. She possesses drive, personability, and is a self-proclaimed perfectionist. In her role, Melchert will be guiding clients through the complex world of commercial furniture, so ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo