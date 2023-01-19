Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho’s workforce by the numbers (access required)

Idaho’s workforce by the numbers (access required)

By: Chloe Baul January 19, 2023 0

The Workforce Shortage Read More Business News According to research analyst supervisor at the Idaho Department of Labor (IDOL) Craig Shaul, the labor force dilemma has been on the plate for quite some time. “The labor force has become tight the last couple of years, especially after the pandemic,” Shaul said. “The current workforce situation is very similar ...

About Chloe Baul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo