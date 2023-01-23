Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Financial Services / 2022 was slowest year for US home sales in nearly a decade (access required)

2022 was slowest year for US home sales in nearly a decade (access required)

By: The Associated Press January 23, 2023 0

U.S. home sales tumbled to the slowest pace in nearly a decade as soaring mortgage rates and sky high prices in 2022 pushed homeownership out of reach for many Americans. The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing U.S. home sales totaled 5.03 million last year, a 17.8% decline from 2021. That is the weakest ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo