Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Hanley Investment Group arranges sale of new construction, single-tenant property  (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Hanley Investment Group arranges sale of new construction, single-tenant property  (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 24, 2023 0

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, arranged the sale of a new construction, single-tenant retail property occupied by Heartland Dental in Boise. The property is located within a new mixed-use development at the signalized intersection of Ten Mile and McMillan Road ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo