Biz 'Bite:' Idaho Central Credit Union gains naming rights to future aquatic center (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 24, 2023

Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) has secured the inaugural naming rights to the Greater Boise Aquatics Center. The aquatic center, under construction off Federal Way, is planned to open to the public this spring, and provide programming that includes water safety classes and swim lessons for all ages and abilities. It is also scheduled to ...

