Home / People / Parks joins Hummel Architects (access required)

Parks joins Hummel Architects (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 24, 2023 0

Geoffrey Parks has joined Hummel Architects as a senior architect in the Boise office. He brings almost 30 years of experience in planning, design and construction to the firm. Parks will be working within the company's higher education and adaptive-reuse teams on a variety of projects. He brings experience across numerous market sectors, with a ...

