Home / People / West Valley Medical Center promotes Robinson (access required)

West Valley Medical Center promotes Robinson (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 25, 2023 0

Ryan Robinson has been promoted to director of clinical informatics at West Valley Medical Center. Robinson is responsible for the implementation and continued management of numerous clinical- and health care-related technology projects within the hospital. He worked as a behavioral health charge nurse and clinical nurse coordinator at the medical center prior to accepting the ...

