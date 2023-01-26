Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Beer partners share industry look during Field to Fork (access required)

By: Chloe Baul January 26, 2023 0

Idaho’s beer industry is growing rapidly. In 2011, there were around 24 breweries in Idaho. Now, that number is approaching 100. According to Idaho Brewers United, Idaho is the second-largest hops producer in the United States. Panelists at FARE Idaho’s "Connecting Idaho Grown Products to Breweries to Retail" said there are a variety of factors that contributed ...

