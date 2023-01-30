Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Financial Services / Average long-term mortgage rate at lowest level in 4 months (access required)

Average long-term mortgage rate at lowest level in 4 months (access required)

By: The Associated Press January 30, 2023 0

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell to its lowest level in more than four months, giving some relief to homebuyers faced with higher prices for just about everything, including homes. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate inched down to 6.13% from 6.15% last week. A year ago ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo