Roundup Jan. 31 (access required)

Roundup Jan. 31 (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 31, 2023 0

Chipotle Mexican Grill of Kansas LLC leased 2,711 square feet of retail space at 5005 Cleveland Blvd. in Caldwell. Bryan Vaughn and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Chr. Hansen Inc. extended a lease on 3,000 square feet of industrial space at 300 Tec Lane in Caldwell. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood ...

