Initiative introduces at-risk adults into workforce to reduce recidivism rates (access required)

Initiative introduces at-risk adults into workforce to reduce recidivism rates (access required)

By: Chloe Baul February 1, 2023 0

In Idaho, 74% of convicted criminals will be re-incarcerated after their release, according to Idaho State Police. Create Common Good, a nonprofit organization, seeks to reduce that recidivism, or re-offending, rate by helping to integrate at-risk adults into the workforce through a newly implemented Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) Inmate Training Initiative. KeyBank awarded Create ...

