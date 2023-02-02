Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff February 2, 2023 0

Intermountain Healthcare has officially changed its name to Intermountain Health, following feedback from customers, patients and employees on their needs of a health system. The name change is intended to reflect an emphasis on keeping people healthy, according to the health system. Intermountain Health has also updated its logo to further reflect the name change. ...

