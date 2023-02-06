Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / FARE Idaho continues advocacy for local food systems  (access required)

FARE Idaho continues advocacy for local food systems  (access required)

By: Ken Levy February 6, 2023 0

With a growing membership of more than 312, FARE (Food, Agriculture, Restaurants and Beverage Establishments) Idaho is poised to strengthen its ability to address sourcing local product. The organization advocates on behalf of its members to “connect Idaho producers to Idaho retailers and consumers to build a more resilient food system,” said Katie Baker, executive director of ...

About Ken Levy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo