Fed's Powell: Strong hiring could force further rate hikes (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 7, 2023 0

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that if the U.S. job market further strengthens in the coming months or inflation readings accelerate, the Fed might have to raise its benchmark interest rate higher than it now projects. Powell's remarks followed the government's blockbuster report last week that employers added 517,000 jobs in January, nearly double December's ...

