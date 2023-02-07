Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press February 7, 2023 0

Wall Street is slipping on Monday, adding to losses from the end of last week on worries about higher interest rates and inflation. The S&P 500 was 0.7% lower in afternoon trading and on track for a second straight fall after a stunningly strong report on the U.S. jobs market dented the market’s hopes for easing interest rates. ...

