Olympus Technical Services promotes Sean Ronan (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 9, 2023 0

Olympus Technical Services Inc. — an employee-owned environmental remediation, emergency spill response and environmental consulting company — has announced that Sean Ronan has been promoted from project scientist to senior scientist. As a senior scientist, Ronan will manage larger projects and have expanded responsibilities, including more proposal work. Ronan joined the company as an environmental ...

