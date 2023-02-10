Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / McMurtry joins Central District Health (access required)

McMurtry joins Central District Health (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 10, 2023 0

Sarah McMurtry has joined Central District Health (CDH) as the new Family & Clinic Services clinic manager. In her new role, McMurtry will be working closely with CDH’s clinic providers to improve access to quality health care and expand the patient panel at Family & Clinic Services. McMurtry is a graduate of the College of ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo