Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Opportunities, challenges shared at BOMA Idaho Commercial Real Estate Symposium (access required)

Opportunities, challenges shared at BOMA Idaho Commercial Real Estate Symposium (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 13, 2023 0

Amidst uncertainty, there is optimism in the commercial development and real estate sectors.  Despite a possible (current or future) recession and fluctuating interest rates and workforce availability — to name just a couple of uncertainties — stakeholders shared over breakfast industry highlights and opportunities, and some challenges, during BOMA Idaho’s sold out 26th annual Commercial Real ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo