Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Biz ‘Bite:’ New multifamily project in Boise secures $56M construction financing (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ New multifamily project in Boise secures $56M construction financing (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 14, 2023 0

Cushman & Wakefield has announced that the firm has served as the exclusive advisor to Hawkins Companies in the procurement of $56 million in construction financing for the development of Canyon Ridge, a five-building 287-unit multifamily community located off Gowen Road in Boise. The lender is Sunwest Bank. Hawkins Companies is headquartered in downtown Boise ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo