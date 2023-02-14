Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Meyer joins Alta Science and Engineering (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 14, 2023 0

Karl Meyer has joined Alta Science and Engineering's Moscow office in the role of environmental scientist. Meyer previously worked for the Palouse Land Trust and earned a degree in natural resource conservation from the University of Idaho. In addition to his working knowledge of land management, grant funding and stakeholder engagement, he brings valuable experience ...

