Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Nominations open for annual hospitality, tourism ROSE Awards (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Nominations open for annual hospitality, tourism ROSE Awards (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 15, 2023 0

Visit Boise is inviting the public to submit nominations through Feb. 22 for the 2023 ROSE Awards honoring exceptional employees in the Boise area’s tourism and hospitality industries. With the pandemic highlighting the value of service workers and many local outlets still operating with fewer staff, Boise hospitality and tourism employees merit recognition now more ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo