College of Eastern Idaho promotes Haeberle (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 15, 2023 0

Jacob Haeberle has been promoted to serve as dean of general education at College of Eastern Idaho (CEI). Haeberle has served as the interim dean of general education since August of 2021. Prior to this appointment, he served as chair of the English, Communications and Humanities Department for three years. Haeberle began working for the ...

