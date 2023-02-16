Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press February 16, 2023 0

The number of people with medical debt on their credit reports fell by 8.2 million — or 17.9% — between 2020 and 2022, according to a report Tuesday from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. White House officials said in a separate draft report that the two-year drop likely stems from their policies. Among the programs ...

