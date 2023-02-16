Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Friedman joins D.L. Evans Bank (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 16, 2023 0

D.L. Evans Bank has announced the appointment of Charles Friedman to vice president commercial and mortgage loan officer at the Ketchum branch. Friedman joins the D.L. Evans Bank team with over 15 years of experience in commercial, consumer and residential lending. He began his career in the financial services industry with First Bank of Idaho ...

