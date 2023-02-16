Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Omnibus package to help fund large-scale projects in Idaho cities (access required)

Omnibus package to help fund large-scale projects in Idaho cities (access required)

By: Chloe Baul February 16, 2023 1 Comment

To fund a variety of interior, agricultural, water, energy and infrastructure projects that are crucial to Idaho, Congress passed the FY23 Omnibus package in December 2022. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson, who serves on the House Appropriations Committee and the House Interior and Environment Subcommittee, said the package will help to support local communities and nonprofits ...

About Chloe Baul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo