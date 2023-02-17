Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Average long-term US mortgage rate jumps to 6.32% this week (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 17, 2023 0

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate jumped this week to its highest level in five weeks, bad news for home shoppers heading into the spring buying season. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate rose to 6.32% from 6.12% last week. The average rate a year ago was 3.92%. The ...

About The Associated Press

