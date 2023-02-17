Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kinneeveauk joins United Heritage Financial Group board of directors

By: IBR Staff February 17, 2023 0

United Heritage Insurance has announced the election of Jeff Kinneeveauk to the board of directors for United Heritage Financial Group. Kinneeveauk currently serves as a board member for both Idaho Power Corporation and the Arctic Slope Regional Corporation (ASRC). Kinneeveauk previously served as president and CEO of one of ASRC’s largest business units, ASRC Energy ...

