Home / News / Construction / Biz ‘Bite:’ Urban Land Institute to host sustainability conference in Boise (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 21, 2023 0

The Idaho District Council of the Urban Land Institute (ULI-Idaho) has announced it will hold its first Sustainability Conference in Boise on March 6 at Boise Centre. The half-day program begins with a national keynote speaker, Billy Grayson, who will speak about real estate and the race to net zero carbon over lunch, and then ...

