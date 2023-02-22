Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / National News / US stocks edge higher after worst rout in two months (access required)

US stocks edge higher after worst rout in two months (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 22, 2023 0

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after falling to their worst loss since December on worries about higher interest rates. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% after drifting earlier between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 77 points, or 0.2%, at 33,210, as of 12:58 p.m. Eastern time, while ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo