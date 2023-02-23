Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Buy Idaho to host annual Capitol Show (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Buy Idaho to host annual Capitol Show (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 23, 2023 0

Read More IBR Headlines Buy Idaho has announced it will host its 29th Annual Buy Idaho Capitol Show on March 1 to showcase Idaho-made products, services, community partners and to celebrate Idaho’s business community. A diverse exhibition of Buy Idaho members will be set up throughout the Capitol rotunda, 700 W. Jefferson St., and the public ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo