Jensen takes leadership role with Canyon County (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 24, 2023 0

The Canyon County Board of Commissioners has announced the appointment of Eric Jensen as the new chief information officer/IT director for Canyon County. Jensen has served as interim CIO since January and has been the assistant IT director for Canyon County since 2017. Jensen joined Canyon County in 2016 as the new telecom administrator. Before ...

