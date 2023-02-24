Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / National News / US revises down last quarter’s economic growth to 2.7% rate (access required)

US revises down last quarter’s economic growth to 2.7% rate (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 24, 2023 0

The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate from October through December, a solid showing despite rising interest rates and elevated inflation, the government said Thursday in a downgrade from its initial estimate. The government had previously estimated that the economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate last quarter. The Commerce Department's revised estimate of the fourth ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo