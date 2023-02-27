Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Zolinski joins Saint Alphonsus (access required)

Zolinski joins Saint Alphonsus (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 27, 2023 0

Tyler Zolinski has joined the marketing and communications team as a senior marketing specialist at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Nampa. He comes to Saint Alphonsus with 14 years of experience, including most recently serving as marketing manager for Saskatchewan Mutual Insurance in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. His health care experience also includes working as a digital ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo