Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / AGENDA BOISE: Metro Chamber advocates for business initiatives (access required)

AGENDA BOISE: Metro Chamber advocates for business initiatives (access required)

By: Chloe Baul February 28, 2023 0

The Boise Metro Chamber is encouraging its members and the general public to contact their legislators to help maintain Idaho’s place as one of the most business-friendly states in the nation. The Chamber, in a recent meeting, asked its members to voice their support for a variety of policies that are expected to impact the business ...

Tagged with:

The Chamber, in a recent meeting, asked its members to voice their support for a variety of policies that are expected to impact the business community.

About Chloe Baul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo