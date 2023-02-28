Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kethler joins Idaho Trust Bank personal bankers (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 28, 2023 0

Idaho Trust Bank is welcoming Theresa Kethler to its team of personal bankers. Kethler has over 35 years of experience in the banking industry as a financial advisor and personal banker. A graduate of Eastern Oregon University, Kethler has lived in Treasure Valley for more than two decades and currently serves on the board of ...

