Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / National News / New estimate U.S. could face default on debt by early June (access required)

New estimate U.S. could face default on debt by early June (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 28, 2023 0

The U.S. could face an unprecedented default on its obligations as soon as early June if Congress does not act to lift the debt limit, a Washington think tank said Wednesday. The Bipartisan Policy Center, which forecasts the approximate “X-date” when the government will no longer be able to meet its financial obligations on time, said the ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo