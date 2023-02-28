Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup Feb. 28 (access required)

Roundup Feb. 28 (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 28, 2023 0

4 Motion Automotive LLC renewed a lease on 3,330 square feet of industrial space at 521 S. 21st Ave., suite A in Caldwell. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction. Allegiant Home Care leased 1,100 square feet of space at 5107 Overland Road, suite A in Boise. Dennis Kelley and ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo