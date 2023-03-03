Arbor Day grants offered to Idaho communities

The Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association, in cooperation with the Idaho Department of Lands, Avista, Rocky Mountain Power, and Idaho Power has announced a program intended to help communities celebrate Arbor Day, plant appropriate trees for energy conservation and foster a stronger relationship between Idaho communities and the Green Industry.

This year, 45 Arbor Day grants will be awarded to Idaho communities in the amount of $300.00 for “Planting Idaho.” Funding is provided through the contribution of Idaho utilities that have aninterest in healthy

urban forests and having the right tree planted in the right place. This year’s grants of $300 each will be available for communities to purchase trees, shrubs, and related materials for their Arbor Day celebration.

For the 21st consecutive year, Avista, Idaho Power and Rocky Mountain Power, in partnership with IDL, have donated funds to support this program. The funds are a part of the Idaho Community Forestry Trust Account, supported in part through the contributions of these utilities. All Idaho communities are encouraged to participate in the “Planting Idaho” program.

Applications will be sent to communities throughout Idaho and a lottery style drawing will be used to determine who receives the grants. Information on the grant program has been emailed to communities in Idaho and is also available at the INLA web page: www.inlagrow.org (click on Planting Idaho).

The application deadline is March 24, 2023. Successful grant applicants will be notified the week of March 27. Idaho joins most other states in celebrating Arbor Day on Friday, April 28, 2023. However, trees and planting conditions don’t honor calendars – communities may choose to celebrate Arbor Day on a different date.