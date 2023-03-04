Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff March 4, 2023 0

Jill Twedt, vice president and general counsel at Boise Cascade, was selected as one of 17 lawyers to join the 2023 DirectWomen Board Institute Class. DirectWomen seeks to increase gender diversity on corporate boards and help prepare women attorney leaders for board service.

