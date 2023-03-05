Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Superintendent Critchfield announces 3 new state department directors (access required)

Superintendent Critchfield announces 3 new state department directors (access required)

By: IBR Staff March 5, 2023 0

Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield is welcoming a new director of special education, director of content and curriculum and a director of the Eastern Idaho regional support services. Spencer Barzee will fill a new role in the State Department of Education as director of the Eastern Idaho regional support services. Throughout his 20 years in ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo