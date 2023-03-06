Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / IBR Headlines / Former Idaho governor Phil Batt dies at 96 (access required)

Former Idaho governor Phil Batt dies at 96 (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 6, 2023 0

Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt, a Republican known for signing an agreement with the federal government to remove nuclear waste from his state, died at home on Saturday. He was 96. In a statement announcing Batt’s death, Gov. Brad Little called him “the epitome of a public servant.” “His legacy is distinguished by his unrelenting human rights ...

