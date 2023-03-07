Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
US sues to block JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines

By: The Associated Press March 7, 2023 0

The Biden administration sued to block JetBlue Airways' $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit Airlines, saying Tuesday that the deal would reduce competition and drive up air fares for consumers. The Justice Department said the tie-up would especially hurt cost-conscious travelers who depend on Spirit to find cheaper options than they can find on JetBlue and other ...

