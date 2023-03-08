Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Dutch government to restrict sales of processor chip tech (access required)

Dutch government to restrict sales of processor chip tech (access required)

By: jdowd March 8, 2023 0

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS THE HAGUE, Netherlands  —  The Dutch government announced Wednesday that it is planning on imposing additional restrictions on the export of machines that make advanced processor chips, joining a U.S. push that aims at limiting China's access to materials used to make such chips. Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje ...

Tagged with:

About jdowd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo