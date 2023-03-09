Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / GM offers buyouts to most US salaried workers to trim costs (access required)

GM offers buyouts to most US salaried workers to trim costs (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 9, 2023 0

General Motors is offering buyouts to most of its U.S. salaried workforce and some global executives in an effort to trim costs as it makes the transition to electric vehicles. The Detroit automaker wouldn't say how many workers it is targeting, but confirmed that the move is aimed at accelerating attrition to meet a previously announced ...

Tagged with:

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo