Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Youth Innovation champs heading to national competition (access required)

Youth Innovation champs heading to national competition (access required)

By: jdowd March 9, 2023 0

By KEN LEVY A team of three Boise High school women who captured first place in the Boise Entrepreneur Week’s Youth Innovation Challenge in October has captured yet more honors for their business solutions savvy. Boise High School winners Alondra Arroyo-Martinez, Ruth Etoka, and Denali Arellano developed a recruitment application in response to the St. Luke’s problem ...

About jdowd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo