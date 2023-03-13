Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Blue Cross of Idaho welcomes regional district directors (access required)

Blue Cross of Idaho welcomes regional district directors (access required)

By: Chloe Baul March 13, 2023 0

Blue Cross of Idaho has announced the addition of Paul Amador, Camile Barigar and Amy Taylor at the Blue Cross of Idaho as Regional Site Directors in Coeur d’Alene, Twin Falls, and Idaho Falls. Coeur d’Alene Paul Amador serves as Blue Cross of Idaho’s regional site director in Coeur d’Alene. Amador served for six years in the ...

About Chloe Baul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo